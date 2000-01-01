Today, 07:36 PM #1 Trailcutter that guy Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Calgary, Alberta Posts: 27 MP Beast Wars figures



Good condition, mostly only used for display. Alternate faces/heads have only been used once, other accessories only used as necessary for transformation. Some paint fading on the cheetah belly which I presume is from handling, though I wasnt super studious of the figure out of box so it may be from factory. Hey folks, Im selling off a couple of my Masterpiece Beast Wars figs cause I dont really need them anymore. My email is bmp1412@hotmail.com , so shoot me an email if youre interested and Ill send some pics of the figures. Transparency is my primary objective so feel free to ask any questions you might have and let me know if youd like any additional pictures.MP-38 Convoy/Optimus Primal (Beast Wars) Legendary Leader Ver. - $205 CADPretty good condition overall, joints are still good and tight and aside from using the individual swords once, the accessories have never been used. Batteries come installed. Some mild paint chipping from transformation and an unusual scratch on the back from factory.MP-34 Cheetus/Cheetor (Beast Wars) - $105 CADGood condition, mostly only used for display. Alternate faces/heads have only been used once, other accessories only used as necessary for transformation. Some paint fading on the cheetah belly which I presume is from handling, though I wasnt super studious of the figure out of box so it may be from factory. __________________

sup

