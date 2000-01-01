Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MP Beast Wars figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:36 PM   #1
Trailcutter
that guy
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 27
MP Beast Wars figures
Hey folks, Im selling off a couple of my Masterpiece Beast Wars figs cause I dont really need them anymore. My email is bmp1412@hotmail.com, so shoot me an email if youre interested and Ill send some pics of the figures. Transparency is my primary objective so feel free to ask any questions you might have and let me know if youd like any additional pictures.

MP-38 Convoy/Optimus Primal (Beast Wars) Legendary Leader Ver. - $205 CAD
Pretty good condition overall, joints are still good and tight and aside from using the individual swords once, the accessories have never been used. Batteries come installed. Some mild paint chipping from transformation and an unusual scratch on the back from factory.

MP-34 Cheetus/Cheetor (Beast Wars) - $105 CAD
Good condition, mostly only used for display. Alternate faces/heads have only been used once, other accessories only used as necessary for transformation. Some paint fading on the cheetah belly which I presume is from handling, though I wasnt super studious of the figure out of box so it may be from factory.
__________________
sup
Trailcutter is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
beast wars, cheetor, masterpiece, optimus primal

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Collectible Hasbro Transformers Optimus Prime Autobot 2006 Working
Transformers
Transformers Encore 13 G1 TRAILBREAKER (2008 Takara) in box
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Trilogy Hasbro Chromia Figure
Transformers
Transformers Henkei Megatron (Classics)
Transformers
Transformers Thrilling 30 (Classics) Roadbuster
Transformers
Transformers Classics Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Thrilling 30 (Generations) Whirl
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.