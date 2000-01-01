Hey folks, Im selling off a couple of my Masterpiece Beast Wars figs cause I dont really need them anymore. My email is bmp1412@hotmail.com
, so shoot me an email if youre interested and Ill send some pics of the figures. Transparency is my primary objective so feel free to ask any questions you might have and let me know if youd like any additional pictures.
MP-38 Convoy/Optimus Primal (Beast Wars) Legendary Leader Ver. - $205 CAD
Pretty good condition overall, joints are still good and tight and aside from using the individual swords once, the accessories have never been used. Batteries come installed. Some mild paint chipping from transformation and an unusual scratch on the back from factory.
MP-34 Cheetus/Cheetor (Beast Wars) - $105 CAD
Good condition, mostly only used for display. Alternate faces/heads have only been used once, other accessories only used as necessary for transformation. Some paint fading on the cheetah belly which I presume is from handling, though I wasnt super studious of the figure out of box so it may be from factory.