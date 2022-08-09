Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,741

Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream Stock Images



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ultraq*we can share for your our first stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream. This Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream redeco features the Revenge Of The Fallen Cybertronian tattoos and darker deco in both modes. The images doesn’t seem to reveal any new parts, but we are yet to see an official reveal of this figure, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the new images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



