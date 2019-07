Mumps Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 3,162

Prime/Arms Micron Breakdown @TFCon



He is without stickers (AM Stickers are awful, you may want to pay Reprolabels a visit after buying)

Micron has stickers.



You are free to have a look before making a decision.



$75



DM me and we'll meet at the con!



