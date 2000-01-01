Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Early Studio Series Jazz review
Today, 07:32 PM
#
1
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,667
Early Studio Series Jazz review
Came across a review of studio series Jazz.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGOgCq8dAmk
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime
Today, 08:00 PM
#
2
Ransak The Elder
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 116
Re: Early Studio Series Jazz review
Ya hasboro partnered with a bunch of reviewers and are sending them stuff now. If you cant beat the leaks.. join em
Ransak The Elder
