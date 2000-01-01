Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Early Studio Series Jazz review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:32 PM   #1
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,667
Early Studio Series Jazz review
Came across a review of studio series Jazz.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGOgCq8dAmk
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #2
Ransak The Elder
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 116
Re: Early Studio Series Jazz review
Ya hasboro partnered with a bunch of reviewers and are sending them stuff now. If you cant beat the leaks.. join em
Ransak The Elder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Animated Rodimus Major New Deluxe TRU Toys R Us Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Animated Arcee New Deluxe TRU Toys R Us Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Sludge
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID Deluxe Soundwave Laserbeak & instructions - COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - WINDBLADE - MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.