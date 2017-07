Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art ? Canopy, Drift, Mohawk And More

It's that time of the year again where Concept Art for a Transformers Movie starts showing up. In this post-movie month, several Transformers: The Last Knight related concept art have been discovered by 2005 Boards Members and they are quite interesting to look at. It is very clear what went into the final movie and what went abandoned, but it's always nice to learn about what could have been. Artists such as Wesley Burt and James Paick have contributed to the movie and you can check them out after the jump. Of course we are issuing a SPOILER Warning for