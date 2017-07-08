|
Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX 3D Pulled From Theaters
Spider-Man: Homecoming has arrived in theaters and with it we are seeing*Transformers: The Last Knight being kicked out of IMAX 3D showings. Multiple reports from 2005 Boards Members confirm the fact that TLK is being pulled really fast. If you are yet to watch*Transformers: The Last Knight in IMAX 3D, and your local IMAX theater is still showing it, this may be the last chance you’ll get to see it in the aforementioned format. Current boxoffice standing of Transformers: The Last Knight (after three weeks) is as follows: Domestic: $113 Million (Contribution 25%) Foreign: $339 Million (Contribution 75%) Worldwide Total: » Continue Reading.
