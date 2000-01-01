fazemanpress Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: Milton Posts: 94

any pop collectors? Hey there!



I know its TFCON forum but Funko pops have been very hot lately, and looking for fellow pop collectors who collect pops who will be at TFCON next weekend.



I'm working on my Classic Cartoon collection and looking to find some more Hanna Barbera pops hopefully.

Fazeman Press Media

fazemanstudios.wordpress.com



Feedback Thread: __________________fazemanstudios.wordpress.comFeedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=fazemanpress