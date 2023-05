Black Spidey Boy Robot in Disguise Join Date: Oct 2007 Location: Scarborough Posts: 508

Looking for Legacy Evolution Shrapnel's other gun/insect feet



See here:



I myself have two #2 feet.



If any of you in the GTA has the opposite problem as me, that is, having two #1 or #4 and would like to trade one of them for my #2, please let me know!



Thanks! As some of you may know, many copies of Legacy Evolution Shrapnel comes packaged with two of the same guns which forms insect feet, which is not the intended design.See here: https://youtu.be/-krF6GgVYaU?t=249 I myself have two #2 feet.If any of you in the GTA has the opposite problem as me, that is, having two #1 or #4 and would like to trade one of them for my #2, please let me know!Thanks!

My Sales Thread

My Wants

My BST Feedback __________________ Last edited by Black Spidey Boy; Today at 11:40 AM .