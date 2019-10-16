Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
115 Utopia YYW-03 Upgrade Kit For Siege Impactor


Third Party company*115 Utopia, via their Weibo account, have shared images of their new*YYW-03 Upgrade Kit For Siege Impactor. This kit brings you a fillers for several of the hollow parts on Impactor’s body. You get fillers (with the respective connectors) for the legs in 2 colors: yellow if you want a comic look or dark gray to match the box art colors. Additionally, 2 yellow back fillers are included. We still have no information on release date or price, but you can now click on the bar to see the mirrored images after the jump. Does this upgrade &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 115 Utopia YYW-03 Upgrade Kit For Siege Impactor appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



