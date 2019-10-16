|
115 Utopia YYW-03 Upgrade Kit For Siege Impactor
Third Party company*115 Utopia, via their Weibo account
, have shared images of their new*YYW-03 Upgrade Kit For Siege Impactor. This kit brings you a fillers for several of the hollow parts on Impactor’s body. You get fillers (with the respective connectors) for the legs in 2 colors: yellow if you want a comic look or dark gray to match the box art colors. Additionally, 2 yellow back fillers are included. We still have no information on release date or price, but you can now click on the bar to see the mirrored images after the jump. Does this upgrade » Continue Reading.
The post 115 Utopia YYW-03 Upgrade Kit For Siege Impactor
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.