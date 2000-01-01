Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Seeking: Star Wars Transformers - AT-AT, Tie Bomber, and others...
MilanX3
Animated
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1,865
Seeking: Star Wars Transformers - AT-AT, Tie Bomber, and others...
Good Day,
Anyone selling any of their Star Wars Transformers? I am looking for any interesting ones, complete or complete as possible. AT-AT, Tie Bomber, Tie Fighter, Darth Vader themed items and others.
Thanks!
MilanX3
MilanX3
