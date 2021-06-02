Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage To Be A Target RedCard Exclusive


Courtesy of the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can confirm that the upcoming*Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage will be a Target RedCard Exclusive in the US. Kingdom Road Rage will be released as Timed Red Card Exclusive, as it was with Kingdom T-Wrecks. Read on for full details as well as the release date: Tra Gen RED Card Deluxe Road Rage (This is her internal product title) EAN: 5010993874699 Release: November 1st, 2021 Road Rage is yet to be officially revealed (but we had an unconfirmed first look at the toy), so stay tuned with TFW2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage To Be A Target RedCard Exclusive appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



