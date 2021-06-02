|
Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage To Be A Target RedCard Exclusive
Courtesy of the detective work of our very own Jtprime17 we can confirm that the upcoming*Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage will be a Target RedCard Exclusive in the US. Kingdom Road Rage will be released as Timed Red Card Exclusive, as it was with Kingdom T-Wrecks
. Read on for full details as well as the release date: Tra Gen RED Card Deluxe Road Rage (This is her internal product title) EAN: 5010993874699 Release: November 1st, 2021 Road Rage is yet to be officially revealed (but we had an unconfirmed first look at the toy
), so stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage To Be A Target RedCard Exclusive
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca