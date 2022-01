Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,708

Possible First Look at Studio Series 86 Junkyard



Currently making the rounds on the net is an image of what seems to be the upcoming Studio Series 86 Junkyard figure! Junkyard looks to be a fairly extensive retool of the previous Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar figure, with a new head sculpt and new tooling on his body. As always we recommend taking it with a grain of salt until we receive official confirmation, but for now you can check it out and let us know your first impressions on the boards.



The post







More... Currently making the rounds on the net is an image of what seems to be the upcoming Studio Series 86 Junkyard figure! Junkyard looks to be a fairly extensive retool of the previous Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar figure, with a new head sculpt and new tooling on his body. As always we recommend taking it with a grain of salt until we receive official confirmation, but for now you can check it out and let us know your first impressions on the boards.The post Possible First Look at Studio Series 86 Junkyard appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________