Today, 05:20 PM
Guber
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 177
Looking for 01 Takara Optimus Prime Reissue
Anyone have one for sale MISB?
Please PM me. Thanks!
GUBER
