|
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Megatron In-Hand Images
Weibo user Notrab
, we can share some great new in-hand images of*Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Megatron. This new voyager molds is based on Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron. While being a Voyager mold, this figure sure looks more proportioned and movie accurate than the original Voyager
and Leader
class toys from 2009. The new images show Megatron correctly transformed in both modes, revealing some details like the fact that the feet can split in two, and the great poseability of this new mold. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump, and » Continue Reading.
