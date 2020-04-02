|
IDW?s My Little Pony / Transformers, II: Price and Malkova Issue #1 Variant Covers Ar
A My Little Pony / Transformers II
triple play updates our April solicitations coverage: Issue #1 variant covers by Andy Price (RI-A) and Anna Malkova (RI-B) Parts I
and II are featured in the latest Barber’s Shop installment by Editor-in-Chief and Author John Barber
Remember to add these publications to your future pull lists, then sound off on the 2005 boards! While using a modified Space Bridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever could’ve imagined-looks like the only way out of this one is » Continue Reading.
.
