Wanted Items
Hole fillers!
Yesterday, 11:05 PM
mournbringer
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 77
Hole fillers!
Looking for the following
Fyi Loose is fine.
Omega Supreme
Scorponok
Earthrise Conheads
Rainmakers
Cybertron.ca Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65823
