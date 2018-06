Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 3 Found In Canada

Thanks to a report from*friend*site Cybertron.ca , we can confirm that* Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 3 Has Been Found In Canada. Cybertron.ca user*Skylynx0034 found the three new figures in this wave:*Sinnertwin, Terrorcon Blot and Terrorcon Cutthroat at a*at a Walmart in Ottawa, Ontario. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans. You can start checking your local Walmart stores to grab these great new incarnations of the Terrorcons.