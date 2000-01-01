Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling some things
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:21 AM   #1
Grimlock4Prime
Alternator
Grimlock4Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Burlington, On
Posts: 926
Selling some things
Just looking to sell off some stuff. If you'll be at TFCon, I can bring anything with me. If you're not, I'll ship it anywhere (buyer's expense). If you;re in the Hamilton/Burlington area I can do local pickup for free, as long as you're willing to work around my schedule.

Everything is loose with no packaging or instructions unless noted but otherwise complete.

Generations Jetfire $20
Classics Jetfire $35 (with instructions)
Generations Warpath $10 (with instructions)
Combiner Wars Defensor (with PE upgrade and legends Groove) $100
DOTM Leader Bumblebee $10 (with instructions)
Bag o Bot Shots $10
TR Octone $10

Be sure to check back. If this stuff sells, I'll be adding more.

My feedback thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=37503
__________________
*Witty and/or informative signature here*
My sales thread!
Grimlock4Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Leader Class OPTIMUS PRIME New
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Gears MP scale 3rd party figure Badcube Grump New MISB
Transformers
optimus prime masterpiece
Transformers
transformers masterpiece starscream
Transformers
transformers g1 reissue LOT 5
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Bruticus UT M-02 Gahzranka G1 Swindle figure USED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.