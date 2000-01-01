Just looking to sell off some stuff. If you'll be at TFCon, I can bring anything with me. If you're not, I'll ship it anywhere (buyer's expense). If you;re in the Hamilton/Burlington area I can do local pickup for free, as long as you're willing to work around my schedule.
Everything is loose with no packaging or instructions unless noted but otherwise complete.
Generations Jetfire $20
Classics Jetfire $35 (with instructions)
Generations Warpath $10 (with instructions)
Combiner Wars Defensor (with PE upgrade and legends Groove) $100
DOTM Leader Bumblebee $10 (with instructions)
Bag o Bot Shots $10
TR Octone $10
Be sure to check back. If this stuff sells, I'll be adding more.
My feedback thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=37503