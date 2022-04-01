Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Allison, SidVenBlu and Stafford Issue #2 Cover
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,093
IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Allison, SidVenBlu and Stafford Issue #2 Cover


PREVIEWSworld unveils another trio of incoming comics covers, this time for June’s Last Bot Standing issue #2: B by John Allison: Just to let you know, the world has been allowed the ridiculous spectacle of me drawing a cover for a Transformers comic. I thought it was issue 3, apparently it’s issue 2, when I’m allowed to show you, I’ll reveal all. I don’t think I’ve ever tried harder at a drawing. C by SidVenBlu D by Jim Stafford: Seriously, I couldn’t be in better company with this cover. Join in the discussion with fellow readers on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Allison, SidVenBlu and Stafford Issue #2 Covers Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.