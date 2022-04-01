PREVIEWSworld unveils another
trio of incoming comics covers, this time for June’s Last Bot Standing issue #2: B by John Allison
: Just to let you know, the world has been allowed the ridiculous spectacle of me drawing a cover for a Transformers comic. I thought it was issue 3, apparently it’s issue 2, when I’m allowed to show you, I’ll reveal all. I don’t think I’ve ever tried harder at a drawing. C by SidVenBlu D by Jim Stafford
: Seriously, I couldn’t be in better company with this cover. Join in the discussion with fellow readers on » Continue Reading.
The post IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Allison, SidVenBlu and Stafford Issue #2 Covers Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...