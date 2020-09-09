|
Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary War Breakdown & Vehicon 2-Pack Box Images
Via Cybertron Phillipines Facebook Group
*we have our first images of what seems to be a Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-pack. This suggests that a new Transformers Prime anniversary line is coming with a Breakdown / Vehicon set, with Breakdown sharing his Takara-Tomy name as “War Breakdown”. We still have no images of the content or the figures, just a closed box. It’s still unclear if these figures would be reissues, repaints or even just other molds with special deco. One of the images confirm the names but it also indicates that they are two Deluxes figures. What could this » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary War Breakdown & Vehicon 2-Pack Box Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca