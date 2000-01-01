|
GUBER'S TFCON WANT LIST
Hey dudes!!! I will be looking for these items at TFcon if anyone has and wants to meet!
G1 Omega Supreme
G1 Ultra Magnus
G1 Scorponok
G1 Predaking, or Takara Reissue
G1 Swoop
G1 Beastbox & Squaktalk - weapons only
G1 Bluestreak Takara reissue (silver missles)
G1 Hound TFC collection reissue (book-style)
Botbot Quackles
Go-bots and Rock Lords
Gobot Command Centre
Battle Beasts
NES Nintendo Power Glove MIB
MOTU Attack Trak
MOTU Snake Mountain
Sega Genesis:
InsectorX
Arrow Flash
Aero Blasters
OTHER:
Starriors figures
MASK Thunderhawk vehicle
Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure
See my sales list for stuff I can trade as well!
THANKS DUDES!!!!!!!!!