Today, 01:00 AM #1 Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 176 GUBER'S TFCON WANT LIST Hey dudes!!! I will be looking for these items at TFcon if anyone has and wants to meet!



G1 Omega Supreme

G1 Ultra Magnus

G1 Scorponok

G1 Predaking, or Takara Reissue

G1 Swoop

G1 Beastbox & Squaktalk - weapons only

G1 Bluestreak Takara reissue (silver missles)

G1 Hound TFC collection reissue (book-style)

Botbot Quackles

Go-bots and Rock Lords

Gobot Command Centre

Battle Beasts



NES Nintendo Power Glove MIB



MOTU Attack Trak

MOTU Snake Mountain



Sega Genesis:

InsectorX

Arrow Flash

Aero Blasters



OTHER:

Starriors figures

MASK Thunderhawk vehicle

Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure



See my sales list for stuff I can trade as well!

THANKS DUDES!!!!!!!!!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

