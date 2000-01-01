Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Guber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 176
Cool GUBER'S TFCON WANT LIST
Hey dudes!!! I will be looking for these items at TFcon if anyone has and wants to meet!

G1 Omega Supreme
G1 Ultra Magnus
G1 Scorponok
G1 Predaking, or Takara Reissue
G1 Swoop
G1 Beastbox & Squaktalk - weapons only
G1 Bluestreak Takara reissue (silver missles)
G1 Hound TFC collection reissue (book-style)
Botbot Quackles
Go-bots and Rock Lords
Gobot Command Centre
Battle Beasts

NES Nintendo Power Glove MIB

MOTU Attack Trak
MOTU Snake Mountain

Sega Genesis:
InsectorX
Arrow Flash
Aero Blasters

OTHER:
Starriors figures
MASK Thunderhawk vehicle
Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure

See my sales list for stuff I can trade as well!
THANKS DUDES!!!!!!!!!
