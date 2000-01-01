Today, 12:53 AM #1 Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 176 IF YOU WANT IT, GUBER WILL BRING IT List of stuff I will bring to the con IF you message me about an item by Thursday at 1pm!



EHOBBY Destron Twincast C-116 MISB

totally minty minty mint!!!



G1 Headmaster Hardhead complete

Clean, good joints, original stickers intact.



G1 Skids TFC Takara Reissue (book style) MIB

Open box but unused minty, stickers unapplied.



Classics/Universe line Seekers - Thundercracker, Skywarp, Thrust, Dirge, Ramjet.

Loose, complete!



Captain Power XT-7 Jet complete with box

Electronics work! Unapplied sticker sheets included! Jet looks almost new. Box is very worn.



Loose 1980's MOTU figures:

Rokkon

Buzz-off

Moss Man



80's PAC MAN BOARD GAME

Almost complete!

