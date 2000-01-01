Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page IF YOU WANT IT, GUBER WILL BRING IT
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:53 AM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Guber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 176
Exclamation IF YOU WANT IT, GUBER WILL BRING IT
List of stuff I will bring to the con IF you message me about an item by Thursday at 1pm!

EHOBBY Destron Twincast C-116 MISB
totally minty minty mint!!!

G1 Headmaster Hardhead complete
Clean, good joints, original stickers intact.

G1 Skids TFC Takara Reissue (book style) MIB
Open box but unused minty, stickers unapplied.

Classics/Universe line Seekers - Thundercracker, Skywarp, Thrust, Dirge, Ramjet.
Loose, complete!

Captain Power XT-7 Jet complete with box
Electronics work! Unapplied sticker sheets included! Jet looks almost new. Box is very worn.

Loose 1980's MOTU figures:
Rokkon
Buzz-off
Moss Man

80's PAC MAN BOARD GAME
Almost complete!
Guber is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Cliffjumper Incomplete, for parts
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Groundbreaker With Belt
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Bomb-Burst?s Inner Bot
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Cloudburst?s Outer Shell
Transformers
Transformers Titan Guardians Shockwave Vinyl Action Figure
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Menasor Stunticons Set Motormaster Drag Strip
Transformers
Megatron #12 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.