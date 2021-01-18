Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,021

Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Huffer In-Hand Images



Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Huffer. Huffer will be released as part of Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe class this year. This figure is a complete new mold and a great modern update of the small Autobot warrior. Robot mode looks cartoon-accurate but with some new modern added details, and a good poseability. Alt mode es pretty compact and small, and scales very well next to Leader class Optimus Prime and it’s compatible with the trailer to recreate the famous scene from “Heavy Metal War”. We also have comparison shots in robot mode



The post







More... Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Huffer. Huffer will be released as part of Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe class this year. This figure is a complete new mold and a great modern update of the small Autobot warrior. Robot mode looks cartoon-accurate but with some new modern added details, and a good poseability. Alt mode es pretty compact and small, and scales very well next to Leader class Optimus Prime and it’s compatible with the trailer to recreate the famous scene from “Heavy Metal War”. We also have comparison shots in robot mode » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Huffer In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca