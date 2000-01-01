Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:14 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 91
Looking to BUY SHURAKING by Gcreations.
Like the Ad says. Looking for a complete MIB set of Shuraking.
Pls let me know if u have 1 for sale . Thank you
Old Today, 04:25 PM   #2
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,530
Re: Looking to BUY SHURAKING by Gcreations.
just missed a set at big bee comics niagara a few weeks back. may still have a few of the individual memebes left.
