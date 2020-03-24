|
Transformers Studio Series SS-54 Constructicon Overload In-Hand Images
Thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-54 Constructicon Overload*for your viewing pleasure. Overload finally gets a*completely new Leader class mold after the Legends class toy from 2009. He can transform into a long articulated dump truck and he can also form Devastator’s lower torso, waist and part of the chest. We have a look at the alt mode and the transformation sequence into robot mode at the moment. As we can see for the images, it’s a very intuitive transformation with a nice robot mode. Stay » Continue Reading.
