Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series SS-54 Constructicon Overload In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,460
Transformers Studio Series SS-54 Constructicon Overload In-Hand Images


Thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-54 Constructicon Overload*for your viewing pleasure. Overload finally gets a*completely new Leader class mold after the Legends class toy from 2009. He can transform into a long articulated dump truck and he can also form Devastator’s lower torso, waist and part of the chest. We have a look at the alt mode and the transformation sequence into robot mode at the moment. As we can see for the images, it’s a very intuitive transformation with a nice robot mode. Stay &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-54 Constructicon Overload In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Slag Dinobots Rare
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron Ratbat & Rumble Micromaster WFC-S46 New!
Transformers
G1 Misfire Targetmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed
Transformers
G1 Skullcruncher Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Weirdwolf Headmasters Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Mindwipe Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Rodimus Prime Transformers Vintage Boxed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.