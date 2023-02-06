Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Beast Wars Season 1 Episode 1 Available On The Official Transformers You


Attention Beast Wars fans! The official Transformers YouTube channel have just uploaded the first episode of the original*Transformers Beast Wars series for your viewing pleasure. The first episode is available in several resolutions, even in 1080 pixels (not very clean though). We can expect more episodes to be uploaded soon as it happened with other series like G1 or Transformers Prime. With the new Transformers Rise Of The Beasts movie coming this year, it’s a smart marketing move to show the series where the Beast Wars characters come from. Watch the first episode after the break and sound off &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Beast Wars Season 1 Episode 1 Available On The Official Transformers YouTube Channel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



