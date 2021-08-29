Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Coverage Of RenegadeCon 2021: Day 2 Transformers Content


Day 2 and the final day of RenegadeCon 2021 came to a close with more reveals. Since the second day focussed on the actual gameplay of the content revealed on Day 1, we’ve linked the Twitch streams with this news post. Twitch links: General: Roleplaying Game Walkthrough Transformers Deck Building Game Live Play (Part 1) Transformers Deck Building Game Live Play (Part 2) We’ve also screencapped some cool artwork from the Role Playing Game as well. You can check it out, after the jump.

The post TFW2005 Coverage Of RenegadeCon 2021: Day 2 Transformers Content appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



