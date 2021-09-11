|
Paramount Pictures Officially Announces Its Restructuring
Paramount Pictures has sent us a press release; officially announcing their restructuring within the company. As previously heard
, Brian Robbins will take over*Jim Gianopulos as the*chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. Meanwhile, David Nevins will oversee Paramount Television. However, in an interesting twist,*Brian Robbins will primarily oversee*films produced for Paramount+ streaming service, while David Nevins will oversee scripted series for the same platform. It is also interesting that mentioning theatrical releases has taken a back seat on the press release. Jim Gianopulos will remain as an advisor for the remainder of the year and the company had good things » Continue Reading.
