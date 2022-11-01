Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:47 PM
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 366
Bumblebee?s galore!!!
Hey guys.

Just randomly saw this video today.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClxUT...d=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

In honor of seeing this video, I just thought it’d be fun to ask all you great collectors just how many Bumblebee’s you have in your collection.

After counting, I've somehow accumulated 16 Bumblebee’s (with another on the way)!! Those are just the figures. I’ve also got 3 die cast cars, 3 Kreons, a Christmas ornament, and 7 more knick knack type of items.

The Bee craze is huge, according to Hasbro at least, but I guess it’s huge to me too
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

Today, 06:01 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,957
Re: Bumblebee?s galore!!!
Hurm let's see... I've got 12

- G1 Goldbug
- an original G2 BB
- the WM vintage G1 reissue BB
- Action Master BB
- RID2015 BB
- TG-24 BB w/ Blazemaster
- TR BB
- Bump of Chicken Sonic Blue Bumble
- Netflix BB
- Origins BB
- WorldsCollide BB
- CreaturesCollide Goldbug
Today, 06:23 PM
RansakWORK
Machine War
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 272
Re: Bumblebee?s galore!!!
I got 1 netflix bumbleebee.. and a lot of extra cash.
Today, 07:01 PM
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 366
Re: Bumblebee?s galore!!!
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Hurm let's see... I've got 12

- G1 Goldbug
- an original G2 BB
- the WM vintage G1 reissue BB
- Action Master BB
- RID2015 BB
- TG-24 BB w/ Blazemaster
- TR BB
- Bump of Chicken Sonic Blue Bumble
- Netflix BB
- Origins BB
- WorldsCollide BB
- CreaturesCollide Goldbug
Now you’ve got me wanting to list mine!

MP-21 BB
G1 Walmart reissue BB
Prime FE BB, RID deluxe BB & Shadow Strike BB
Prime BB vs Starscream BB
WFC videogame deluxe BB
Generations T30 legends BB
SS 1976 BB, VW BB & Offroad BB
ROTF deluxe BB
DOTM deluxe BB
AOE High Octane BB & deluxe 2014 BB
TLK deluxe BB
Kreon BB, Bayverse BB & soccer BB
G1 bobblehead BB
Pez BB
DOTM DS game die cast car BB
Die Cast Metals TLK Camaro BB, 3 pack 1977 Camaro & 2016 Camaro BB
Robot Heroes Bayverse BB & G1 BB
Birthday cake decoration BB
2007 leg-less figurine BB
Hallmark Christmas ornament BB

I need help
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

