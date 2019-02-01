Yesterday, 10:00 PM #1 legotf Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2017 Location: montreal Posts: 17 3/5 Fanstoys Dinobots For Sale



I have 3/5 dinos for sale. They are still sealed mint in box. I also have the other two but I opened them.



Essentially I am looking to sell the three unopened ones



FT-08 GRINDER (Grimlock) $350

FT-05 SOAR - BLUE VERSION (Swoop) $400

FANSTOYS FT-06 SEVER (Snarl) $350



If someone really wants all five I can be accommodating but it will be more expensive.



Please let me know if you are interested. I am in downtown Montreal and while I would prefer a face to face transaction I understand that isn't always realistic.



I tried to take a closeup photo of the seal. Please let me know if you are interested in any of them.



Thank you



