Transformers 35th Anniversary Promo Box In-Hand
This year is the 35th Anniversary of Transformers, and Hasbro is kicking off the celebration with a promotional mailer featuring a selection of current offerings from various lines.* Studio Series, The Bumblebee Movie, Cyberverse, Bot Bots and Generations War for Cybertron Siege are all represented.* We are all at different points in our collecting habits, from the little tikes all the way up to their fathers, and these figures show there is truly something for everyone.** The figs came in a big kick ass box (you can see our recent Siege galleries here
), which Hasbro always does well.* Inside » Continue Reading.
