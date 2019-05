Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,735

Transformers 35th Anniversary Promo Box In-Hand



This year is the 35th Anniversary of Transformers, and Hasbro is kicking off the celebration with a promotional mailer featuring a selection of current offerings from various lines.* Studio Series, The Bumblebee Movie, Cyberverse, Bot Bots and Generations War for Cybertron Siege are all represented.* We are all at different points in our collecting habits, from the little tikes all the way up to their fathers, and these figures show there is truly something for everyone.** The figs came in a big kick ass box (



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



