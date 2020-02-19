|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Trooper Class Battle Call Figures Found In Austria
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*BB Shockwave*for giving us the heads up of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Trooper Class Battle Call figures. These toys were revealed*while back in February
. These figures are around 5.5 inches tall and convert from car to robot mode in easy 10 steps. They feature voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds and the Energon Armor gimmick seen in other Cyberverse toys. To our surprise, Bumblebee, Meteorfire and Wildwheel were spotted at*Maximart store in Austria for* 32.00. Megatron and Starscream are yet to be found. We hope the rest of the figures » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Trooper Class Battle Call Figures Found In Austria
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
