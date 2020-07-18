|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries: Comic-Con@Home Exclusive Issue #1 Law
IDW announced another
exclusive variant cover to be made available for purchase via their online store for Comic-Con@Home, this time for issue #1 of the My Little Pony / Transformers miniseries: When Queen Chrysalis casts a spell looking for more changelings, she accidentally interferes with a malfunctioning Spacebridge! What’s this mean for our favorite fillies? There are suddenly a bunch of Autobots and Decepticons in Equestria! And as the dust settles, Rarity and Arcee find themselves teaming up against a hostile Decepticon force… Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Cover » Continue Reading.
