Beast Hunters Starscream - toy that never should have been?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fN0pMW7c_g Some would say the Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Starscream is the toy that never should have happened. Sure, the dude looks weird and he isn't perfect, but the articulation rocks and his body folds up respectably well under the plane.