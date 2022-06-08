Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker Official Pics, Pre-Orders Go


The second G.I. Joe x Transformers Collab project is now officially up for pre-order across the web!* G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker with Sgt. Stalker is coming in at $68.99 and is due to ship in November 2022.* The pack will feature a crossover boxart, fully transforming in-scale 3.75 vehicle-to-robot, Sgt. Stalker O-ring figure and accessories.* Read on for official product copy and pics, hit our sponsors below to snag your set! G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker with Sgt. Stalker TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker Official Pics, Pre-Orders Go appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



