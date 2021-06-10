|
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Kingdom Soundtrack Album Details & Promotio
Thanks to Film Music Reporter we have information about an upcoming*Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Kingdom Soundtrack Album. Hasbro will release a new*soundtrack album for the third part of the Netflix original anime series Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy composed by Alexander Bornstein (First to the Moon, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Black Site Delta, Paradox, The Last Heist) who also composed music for Siege and Earthrise cartoons. The soundtrack will be released digitally on July 29 and is now available for pre-order on*Amazon
*and*Apple Music/iTunes
