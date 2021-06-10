Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy  Kingdom Soundtrack Album Details & Promotio
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,643
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy  Kingdom Soundtrack Album Details & Promotio


Thanks to Film Music Reporter we have information about an upcoming*Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy  Kingdom Soundtrack Album. Hasbro will release a new*soundtrack album for the third part of the Netflix original anime series Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy composed by Alexander Bornstein (First to the Moon, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Black Site Delta, Paradox, The Last Heist) who also composed music for Siege and Earthrise cartoons. The soundtrack will be released digitally on July 29 and is now available for pre-order on*Amazon*and*Apple Music/iTunes. To top it all, we have a new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy  Kingdom Soundtrack Album Details & Promotional Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Age Of Extinction Dinobot Slug
Transformers
Transformers Various Loose Figures
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Amazon - Hot Rod ( Boite ouverte - Transformers Neuf )
Transformers
Masters of the Universe Origins He-Man Skeletor Roboto MOTU Action Figure Lot
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series -- Hightower # 47 ( Neuf / New )
Transformers
Transformers g1 Slugfest Overkill
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.