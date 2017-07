Today, 01:06 AM #1 yakitorisushi Machine War Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: Vancouver Posts: 210 Cleaning out CHUG collection in Vancouver BC

Paypal F&F or add 4% fees. E-transfer is accepted as well.



Autobots

Inferno - $20

Jetfire - $20

Optimus Prime - $30(HOLD)

Ultra Magnus - $30

Blurr - $15

Kup - $15(HOLD)

Perceptor -$15

Grappel - $20

Mirage -$15

Sunstreaker -$15

Warpath - $15

Sideswipe - $15

Ironhide - $15

Hot Rod - $15

Jazz - SOLD

Hound with Ravage - SOLD

Red Alert - $15

Tracks - $15

Prowl - SOLD

Windcharger - $15

Wreck-Gar - $15

Bumblebee - $15

Junkheap - $15

Botcon Streetstar - $30

Takara Grimlock - $20

Wheeljack - SOLD

Drift - SOLD

Ratchet - SOLD

Silverscreak - $15



Decepticons

Scourge - $15

Botcon Sky-Bite -$30

Galvatron - $15

Combat Hero Optimus Prime - $30

Sky Shadow - $15(HOLD)

Skullgrin - $15

Nemesis Prime $50

Astrotrain - $15

Takara Megatron - $40

Tankor - $15

Darkmount - $15

Triggerhappy - $15

Drag Strip - $15

Circuit - $30

Axor - $20

Deathshead - $15

Starscream - $20

Thunderwing - $15

Botcon Breakdown - $30

Thundercracker - $20

Ramjet - $20

Starscream - $20

Thrust - $20

Skywarp - $30

Dirge - $20

Acid Storm - $20

Runamuck & Over-Run - $100(With box)

Frenzy & Rumble - $50



Combiner Wars

Superion(Alpha Bravo) - $100

Defensor(Rook) - $100

Menasor(Offroad) - $100

Bruticus - $100

Ultra Magnus(Leader) - $50

Jetfire(Leader) - $50

Megatron(Leader) - $50

Springer - $20

Whirl - $25

Sandstorm - $20(HOLD)

Brainstorm - $30(HOLD)

Blitzwing - $20

Doubledealer - $30(upgraded kit)

Doubledealer - $20

Sky-Bite - $20

Titans Return Wheelie - $10(HOLD)

Groove(Deluxe) - $20(HOLD)

Groove(Legend) - $10

Powerglide - $10(HOLD)

Roadbuster - $25

Rewind - $10

Blackjack - $10

Viper - $15

Shockwave - $10(HOLD)

Quickslinger -$40





Thrilling 30

Hoist - $15

Trailcutter - $15

Bumbleebee - $15

Orion Pax - $15

Megatron - $15

Armada Starscream - $15

Jhiaxus - $15

Chromia - $15

Windblade - $15

Arcee - $15

Goldfire - $15

Cliffjumper & Suppressor - $10(HOLD)

Nightbeat - $15

Bumblebee & Blazemaster - $10

Scoop - $15

Skids - $15

Chop Shop - $10

Mini-Con Assault Team - $15

Acid Strom & Venin - $10

Crosscut - $15

Chromedome - $15

Hardhead - $15

Highbrow - $15

Brainstorm - $40

Twinferno - $15

Mindwipe - $15

Skullsmasher - $15

Wolfwire - $15

Swerve & Flanker - $10

Cosmos & Payload - $15(HOLD)

Tailgate & Groundbuster - $10

Gears & Exlipse - $15

Optimus Prime & Autobot Roller - $10

Megatron & Chop Shop - $10(HOLD)

Starscream & Waspinator - $10(HOLD)

Nemesis Prime & Spinister - $10

Skrapnel & Reflector - $15

