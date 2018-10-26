Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,328

Puma RS-X Transformers Pack Fully Revealed!



Hasbro and Puma have fully revealed the Transformers x RS-X Sneaker pack.* The set will consist of the Puma RS-X, a reboot of the RS-0 Sneaker in two different colorways.* One for Bumblebee and one for Optimus Prime.* They will also be offering a Transformers themed track suit, tee and hat for each one.* Both sets will be available mid-December 2018 to coincide with the drop of the Bumblebee movie, due to hit theaters December 21st in the States.* See below for the full press release and read on to check all the images! PUMA & HASBRO REVEAL THE RS-X



Hasbro and Puma have fully revealed the Transformers x RS-X Sneaker pack.* The set will consist of the Puma RS-X, a reboot of the RS-0 Sneaker in two different colorways.* One for Bumblebee and one for Optimus Prime.* They will also be offering a Transformers themed track suit, tee and hat for each one.* Both sets will be available mid-December 2018 to coincide with the drop of the Bumblebee movie, due to hit theaters December 21st in the States.* See below for the full press release and read on to check all the images! PUMA & HASBRO REVEAL THE RS-X





