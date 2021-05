Re: Amazon Exclusive Kingdom Mirage and Grimlock 2 Pack Revealed!

For those of us who skipped Siege Mirage due to clear-plastic legs!



I'm IN baby, this is just what I was waiting for

(I even grabbed the Netflix Decepticon version, so I know the mold is good)



Can't wait to finally get my earthmode Sideswipe too; make my dreams come true Hasbro!