Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page TRANSFORMERES FOR SALE
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:12 PM   #1
dajoeker
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 60
TRANSFORMERES FOR SALE
Hello,

I have the following items for sale;

MP01 - Acid Storm (BNIB Sealed)
MP11T - Thundercracker (Damaged Box but sealed)
MP13B - Soundblasster (BNIB Sealed)

Takara Tomy Fortress Max (Damaged Box but sealed)

Location: Toronto

Joseph
dajoeker is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Netflix Edition Optimus Primal and Rattrap Actio?
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-25 Tracks Collectors Coin
Transformers
Lot of 4 Bandai Transformers?
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MPM-03. MPM-04, MPM-08 OPTIMUS PRIME MEGATRON BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Universe Skywarp Cyber Key D02R
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Universe Lugnutz Cyber Key S3Y6
Transformers
Transformers G1 Snarl Gun Accessory Vintage
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.