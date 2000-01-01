Today, 02:56 AM #1 MonstaBot Sword of Fury=:p Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Mississauga, Ontario Posts: 386 Henkei/Takara Hunting & Random Requests=:D



I'm on da Prowl 4 some choice Bots...



Please help and Hook me up!





Henkei Smokescreen

Henkei Sunstreaker

Siege Impactor

Siege Barricade

Siege Zetar

Siege Aragon

Studio Series Shatter

Studio Series Scrapmetal

Studio Series Rampage

Studio Series Cogman

Cyberverse Warrior Class Slipstream





