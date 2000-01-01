Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:56 AM   #1
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
MonstaBot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 386
Henkei/Takara Hunting & Random Requests=:D
Hiya fellow TF fans,

I'm on da Prowl 4 some choice Bots...

Please help and Hook me up!


Henkei Smokescreen
Henkei Sunstreaker
Siege Impactor
Siege Barricade
Siege Zetar
Siege Aragon
Studio Series Shatter
Studio Series Scrapmetal
Studio Series Rampage
Studio Series Cogman
Cyberverse Warrior Class Slipstream


- Thanks In Advance=
Last edited by MonstaBot; Today at 03:28 AM.
