Sledge Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Edmonton Posts: 7

Edmonton trades So Hasbro was supposed to replace my defective powermaster prime. Instead they sent me a bunch of smaller transformers. I gave away bumblebee but I'd like to trade the titans return Galvatron.

I'm not too picky. If you want it send me a message. Would prefer local cuz it ain't worth shipping. Attached Thumbnails