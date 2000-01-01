Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,707

86 Movie: Why Jazz and Cliffjumper survived? This always kinda bugged me, but why were Jazz and Cliffjumper survive, yet other S1/2 characters (such as Ironhide) were killed? The only real conclusions I can come to are:



1. The writers really liked them.

2. They had famous voice actors (which, given that Casey Kasem also voiced Bluestreak, might also bode well for him [not counting the Carbombya fiasco]).

3. They were chosen at random.



Can someone more knowledgeable perhaps shed some more light on this? I swear I recently read somewhere (unfortunately, can't remember where - I'll try and find it) that the writers were given a list of characters that they could kill off - is this list available somewhere (assuming it's real)?



Also, side note, is there a version of the script that has the (storyboarded) scenes with Mirage and Red Alert? Or were those scenes storyboard-only? (I'm not really knowledgeable on this sort of thing.)





