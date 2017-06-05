Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers G1: Unheard G1 Audio ? The Laserbeak Library Session


Thanks again to*TF@TM we have another incredible piece of Generation 1 history. This time is something a little different. Recorded on the same tape as “The Ultimate Doom Part Two” we have the one-on-one recordinng session between Wally Burr and Chris Latta known as the Laserbeak Library Sounds. This four minute recording should satisfy the most diehard of Laserbeak fans … umm, we assume there are some. You can listen to the audio below, and then you can sound off at the 2005 Boards. &#160; &#160;

The post Transformers G1: Unheard G1 Audio – The Laserbeak Library Session appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
