Thanks again to*TF@TM we have another incredible piece of Generation 1 history. This time is something a little different. Recorded on the same tape as “The Ultimate Doom Part Two” we have the one-on-one recordinng session between Wally Burr and Chris Latta known as the Laserbeak Library Sounds. This four minute recording should satisfy the most diehard of Laserbeak fans … umm, we assume there are some. You can listen to the audio below, and then you can sound off at the 2005 Boards.    
