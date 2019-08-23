Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,299

IDW Transformers: Galaxies #01 Preview



Via* Sy-Fy *we can share for you our first preview of the upcoming new*IDW Transformers: Galaxies #01. This new spin-off series of the new IDW Transformers comics brings us some background story for characters that are not so involved in the main central story. And this series is starting with the secret story of fan-favorite Contructicons. Written by*Tyler Bleszinski with art by*Livio Ramondelli. this new comic series will reveal a lot of dark secrets about the infamous Constructicons: In the series' storyline, ages ago in the aftermath of the War Against the Threefold Spark, the mighty Constructicons emerged





