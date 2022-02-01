Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Gumby's TFCON 2022 Sales/Trades Thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:03 PM   #1
Gumby
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Oshawa
Posts: 329
Gumby's TFCON 2022 Sales/Trades Thread
Hi all!

Excited to be back to TFCON and will be attending on the Saturday open to close. Trades considered, please see my Want List at the bottom of this post. Be sure to check back as new items will be added over the next few days. If you see anything you like, let me know and I'll be sure to bring it!

For Sale:

-Masterpiece Skywarp 25th anniversary release mint-in-box --$130

-Fall of Cybertron Soundwave lot. FoC Soundwave box only w/inserts and Laserbeak, Ratbat, and Ravage. The Ratbat and Ravage have been opened (Rumble & Frenzy are long gone, sorry.) --$40

- Transformers Universe Warpath box only w/inserts --$10

- Marvel Legends Icons Nightcrawler. Figure measures approx. 12 inches and is mint in package -- $60

- Spider-Man Hobgoblin. From the Spider-Man Classics line. Cardback has some bends and yellowing but bubble is clear and figure is mint. --$20

- DC Comics Batman The Dark Knight Returns Promo Poster. Vintage 1996 promo poster for the 10th anniversary release of Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. Poster measures approx. 22x34 and would look awesome framed--$30

Wants:
- X-Men Adventures comics #1-15, Season 2 #1,2
- X-Men Collector's Edition #1 (Pizza Hut promo comic)
- Transformers comics (Marvel)
- Venom: Carnage Unleased #1,3
- G.I. Joe comics (Marvel)
- Captain Planet #9, 10
- Transformers the Movie Soundtrack vinyl
- Rocky 4 Soundtrack vinyl
- Uncanny X-Men (2018) #1, 11 blank variants
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6362.jpg Views: 4 Size: 91.0 KB ID: 52136   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2581.jpg Views: 5 Size: 97.1 KB ID: 52137   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2580.jpg Views: 5 Size: 97.3 KB ID: 52138   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_5723.jpg Views: 4 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 52139   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_3590.jpg Views: 4 Size: 92.2 KB ID: 52140  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2234.jpg Views: 4 Size: 98.6 KB ID: 52141  
Last edited by Gumby; Today at 10:08 PM.
Gumby is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.