Gumby's TFCON 2022 Sales/Trades Thread Hi all!



Excited to be back to TFCON and will be attending on the Saturday open to close. Trades considered, please see my Want List at the bottom of this post. Be sure to check back as new items will be added over the next few days. If you see anything you like, let me know and I'll be sure to bring it!



For Sale:



-Masterpiece Skywarp 25th anniversary release mint-in-box --$130



-Fall of Cybertron Soundwave lot. FoC Soundwave box only w/inserts and Laserbeak, Ratbat, and Ravage. The Ratbat and Ravage have been opened (Rumble & Frenzy are long gone, sorry.) --$40



- Transformers Universe Warpath box only w/inserts --$10



- Marvel Legends Icons Nightcrawler. Figure measures approx. 12 inches and is mint in package -- $60



- Spider-Man Hobgoblin. From the Spider-Man Classics line. Cardback has some bends and yellowing but bubble is clear and figure is mint. --$20



- DC Comics Batman The Dark Knight Returns Promo Poster. Vintage 1996 promo poster for the 10th anniversary release of Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. Poster measures approx. 22x34 and would look awesome framed--$30



Wants:

- X-Men Adventures comics #1-15, Season 2 #1,2

- X-Men Collector's Edition #1 (Pizza Hut promo comic)

- Transformers comics (Marvel)

- Venom: Carnage Unleased #1,3

- G.I. Joe comics (Marvel)

- Captain Planet #9, 10

- Transformers the Movie Soundtrack vinyl

- Rocky 4 Soundtrack vinyl

- Uncanny X-Men (2018) #1, 11 blank variants Attached Thumbnails



