TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 4
TFW2005 is all over the world! Fellow 2005 Boards collectors have shared their sightings in their respective countries. This week, the Masterpiece Movie Megatron hits another country, the Botbots series 3 challenge continues and more Cyberverser Spark Armor toys are surfacing. Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron, Botbots Series 3 8-Packs And Cyberverse Spark Armor Cheetor In Singapore:
*Masterpiece Movie Megatron together with the small and fun Botbots Series 3 8-packs were spotted*spotted at*Isetan Scotts. The new Spark Armor Cheetor was found at*Takashimaya stores and it seems he is exclusive to this chain. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/scandinavia-transformers-sightings.155238/page-3#post-17173674">Cyberverse Ark Optimus Prime and Mega Mighties Bumblebee » Continue Reading.
