Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,408

War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Astrotrain In Hand Images



We can share for you our first in hand images of the next installment in the War For Cybertron: Siege Leader class size: Astrotrain. This figure proves to be very detailed in locomotive mode which really looks like the old G1 steam locomotive. It also has a rear car that can be taken apart. The Space Shuttle mode is nice in the front with some battle damage applications. This mode does not look as integrated and solid as the locomotive mode, but we understand some sacrifices have to be made in triple-changer toys. The rear car can be used as



The post







More... We can share for you our first in hand images of the next installment in the War For Cybertron: Siege Leader class size: Astrotrain. This figure proves to be very detailed in locomotive mode which really looks like the old G1 steam locomotive. It also has a rear car that can be taken apart. The Space Shuttle mode is nice in the front with some battle damage applications. This mode does not look as integrated and solid as the locomotive mode, but we understand some sacrifices have to be made in triple-changer toys. The rear car can be used as » Continue Reading. The post War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Astrotrain In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.