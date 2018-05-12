|
Mike Owens? ?Team Autobots? to Race in Gold Rush Rally 2018 With Transformers Inspire
Well, we bring you some really cool news if you love Transformers and cars.*Mike Owens’ “Team Autobots” will race in Gold Rush Rally 2018 with Transformers inspired McLaren. This incredible*car wrap design was made by FML Industries
*and it is inspired by Optimus Prime. We can see the Autobot leader face on the front of the car, and some amazing decoration in red and blue over the rest of the car. This custom McLaren is part of Mike Owens’ Team who is going to race in Gold Rush Rally 2018. For more information on this event, you can check their » Continue Reading.
