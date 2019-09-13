Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,415

War For Cybertron Siege Thundercracker Spotted At US Retail



News hat to our fellow 2005 Boards member*transmasterc*for sharing photographic proof in our boards of his sighting of*War For Cybertron Siege Thundercracker*at US retail. Siege Voyager Thundercracker was found at*Walmart in Decatur Alabama. Time to dash to your nearest Walmart to try to grab a new Seeker for your collection! Happy hunting!



